Bozeman residents push for safer crosswalks after fatal Oak Street crash

BOZEMAN — Montana State University freshman Amy Silcox often experiences vehicles not stopping for her when she crosses Kagy Boulevard.

"I don't think anyone listens to the flashing lights," explained Silcox. "When they see you in the crosswalk, they just try to make it before you get across."

In fact, right before Silcox spoke with MTN News, she was crossing the street and "a car just went right in front of us."

Silcox said she isn't the only one who experiences this near campus.

"Actually, my boyfriend got hit by a car on his bike, right by the duck ponds, recently."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, a rectangular rapid flashing beacon (flashing crosswalk lights) can reduce pedestrian crashes by 47 percent.

Plus, they can increase the rate at which drivers yield to pedestrians by 98 percent.

Last week, 39-year-old Leslie Brown was hit by a car and killed while trying to cross Oak Street — a street locals told MTN News can be unsafe for pedestrians.

At a city commission meeting held Tuesday night, a few locals urged commissioners and Bozeman Mayor Joey Morrison to improve the crosswalks on Oak Street.

"I want my kid to grow up playing in the park across the street," said one member of the public. "More than that, I just want him to grow up."

Mayor Morrison said this stretch on Oak Street has been on the city's radar for a long time.

"Improvements are coming," he said. "I want to make sure those are in tandem with what the neighborhood wants."

The Mayor said those improvements could include reducing speed limits in the area, and installing "some sort of indication for pedestrian crossing."

