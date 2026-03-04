Bozeman residents urge city to improve pedestrian safety after woman killed at crosswalk

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman resident is calling on city leaders to install flashing lights at a crosswalk near Gallatin County Regional Park following the death of a 39-year-old woman struck by a vehicle last week.

Leslie Brown, 39, was killed last Thursday while attempting to cross Oak Street at Agate Avenue. The vehicle that struck Brown was traveling west on Oak Street and failed to stop at a marked crosswalk.

Members of the public addressed the Bozeman City Commission and Mayor Morrisson at a meeting Tuesday night, urging the city to make Oak Street safer for pedestrians.

A resident who lives near Gallatin County Regional Park told commissioners the crosswalk where Brown was killed needs flashing lights.

"We don't have to accept random deaths of our neighbors on a Thursday morning. We can make changes to our city, we can choose to value human lives more than more than the ability to drive fast."

Several other residents also spoke at the meeting, echoing calls for the city to improve pedestrian safety along Oak Street.

