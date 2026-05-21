Gallatin County drug bust: Local and federal agencies arrest multiple people

BOZEMAN — The Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney's Office led the operation, with support from the Missouri River Drug Task Force, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Bozeman Police, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officers served search warrants simultaneously at several locations across the area, targeting illegal drug trafficking activity. The operation is the result of a months-long investigation into drug distribution networks in the region.

The Gallatin County Sheriff said the bust demonstrates the power of interagency cooperation.

He said agencies worked together to stop dangerous drugs from entering the community. He also thanked residents for not interfering with the extensive operation, noting that some community members are sensitive to federal law enforcement presence.

The sheriff said these missions require years of trust and months of local work, and that federal agents do not just fly into Bozeman to conduct them alone.

The sheriff pledged to continue enforcing the law and said his office will keep delivering on its mission to keep Gallatin County safe.

Full press release here:

"In the early morning hours of Thursday, May 21, 2026, the Missouri River Drug Task Force, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman PD, MT DCI, and other local, state and federal agencies, assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a large-scale, multi-location operation targeting illegal drug trafficking activity in Gallatin County.

Search warrants were simultaneously executed at several locations throughout Gallatin County. This coordinated effort is the result of a long‑term investigation into drug distribution networks operating within the region. Multiple individuals were arrested on federal criminal charges.

This operation reflects the strong partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies working together to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into our community and hold those responsible accountable. It is also a reflection of what can be accomplished when the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Law Enforcement pull in the same direction to make our communities safer.

As your Sheriff, I pledge my Office will continue to deliver on our primary mission of “keeping Gallatin County safe by enforcing the law and keeping the Peace”. I appreciate the exceptional professionalism displayed by our federal, state and local agencies. However, I also recognize there are some community members who are sensitive to our federal law enforcement partners. I want to thank those members for recognizing the importance of these missions and their cooperation by not interfering, disrupting, or obstructing this extensive and well-executed operation. This is also a result of solid relationships, communication, and transparency.

Operations like this don’t occur by federal agents flying into Bozeman and executing from there. It takes months of work by our local investigators, in cooperation with all our partners, and years of trust. The relationships we have formed and maintained are what makes these operations run safely while protecting our citizens. This is exactly what this community expects from its Sheriff’s Office, and we are proud to deliver on these expectations while protecting your quality of life."

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