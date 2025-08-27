MSU student faces rape and assault charges in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A 19-year-old Montana State University student is facing felony sexual assault charges after an incident at a Bozeman residence on Saturday, Aug 23, according to Gallatin County Justice Court.

The incident occurred after a group of MSU students attended a party off campus at an apartment complex.

Investigators say the incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 23, after several MSU students attended an off-campus party at an apartment complex.

A female sophomore — who told investigators she was not drinking that night — agreed to help drive another woman home using the party host’s car. Police say the suspect rode along.

At around 1 AM, the man drove the woman to her own residence, where her roommates were home. She told police she repeatedly told him to stop during an intimate encounter and described being strangled, physically assaulted, and injured after she told the suspect to stop.

According to court documents, the man has been charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony aggravated assault.

Bozeman police arrested the suspect on Aug. 26. Court documents say officers also obtained a search warrant as part of the investigation.