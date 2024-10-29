Montana State offering free Uber rides to students this 'Halloweekend'

BOZEMAN — Ordering an Uber will not be so scary for Montana State University students this Halloween, as the university is handing out free rides. So go ahead, if you feel like you are drinking too much or having too much fun, and order a ride.

Halloweekend, as defined by Urban Dictionary, refers to the entire weekend being considered one large, three-night holiday on the days leading up to or following Halloween.

MSU student Will Gray is ready to wear his Buff Minion costume and hit the town.

"I am planning on going out with the buddies and drinking some beers, maybe playing pool," Gray says.

Gray plans to redeem a free Uber ride this weekend, offered to MSU students.

"What if I told you I had one of those vouchers in my backpack right now? My buddy has another one, so he will use his to get there, and I will use mine to get back," Gray says.

MSU's off-campus student life program coordinator, Rebecca Eberlin, helped make free rides possible by purchasing 1,000 Uber vouchers for last weekend and this weekend.

"So, the goal was to provide some safe and accessible rides for students, specifically just so they can get home safe," Eberlin says.

Emberlin says this is all treats and no tricks.

"All of the marketing material takes you to that page on Cats Connect, and if you're a student, you can log in and redeem your Uber voucher from there," Eberlin says.

Off-campus student life has partnered with some downtown bars to get the word out.

"There is a cool collaborative thing going on with the Molly Brown and the Rocking R Bar over on Main Street," Eberlin says.

I went down to the Rocking R Bar to see how they are planning to be spooky and safe this weekend.

General manager William Hope is gearing up to host weekend Halloween parties, including costume contests and specialty liquor-sponsored events.

"They came in and offered a poster to print off with the QR code for students to sign in and send them to the voucher. I think it's a great thing. It helps promote safe drinking and not driving, and it helps the community out as well," Hope says.

And while Hope can't guarantee there won't be any "Sunday scaries," he can offer up safety.

"I have instructed all of our bouncers, so if people are asking for rides and seem like they need one, we have the QR code posted right on our door here," Hope says.

And MSU student Will Gray wants his fellow Bobcats to be safe.

"You might think you're fine drinking and driving, and you might even get away with it, but all it takes is one time to mess stuff up, and you don't want to do that. You can ruin your life or somebody else's life," Gray says.