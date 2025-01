The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a train collision involving a tractor near Willow Creek that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2024.

The crash took place on an approach on Old Yellowstone Trail Road; the call came in shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. MHP says the train did not derail, and luckily no one was killed in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation. We will update you if we get more information.