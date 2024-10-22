Man who places white crosses at fatal crash sites talks about dangers on Hwy 191

BOZEMAN — While driving down Highway 191, you've probably noticed the beautiful scenery in Gallatin Canyon. But have you also noticed how many white crosses representing fatal accidents line the road?

“This is humbling work when you realize it's somebody's aunt, uncle, son, daughter, niece, nephew. This represents somebody that is not with us anymore,” says Greg Harbac.

Greg was born and raised in Montana. He served with the Marine Corps and has now been a member of the American Legion for 22 years. And if you didn’t know, the American Legion has been responsible for putting up fatality markers across Montana since 1952.

MTN News Greg Harbac is the American Legion's fatality marker coordinator for Post 14.

“Our American Legion Fatality Marker Program is a safety program. And what we do is we mark places where people have had unimaginable tragedy,” says Greg.

I first met Greg around a month ago, when he was installing two crosses for the motorcyclists who died in a collision off 191. For the last 16 years, Greg has taken on the role of American Legion fatality marker coordinator for Post 14. I asked what kind of changes he’s seen over the years.

“There are more and more accidents. In the case of 191? It’s one of the saddest places that I end up servicing along with my team," he says.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, a 31-year-old Big Sky man was driving a pickup truck northbound on 191, lost control, and was hit by an oncoming semi-truck. The pickup driver was killed; the other driver, injured.

The American Legion Post 99 in Big Sky will be responsible for the marker. In fact, they’re responsible for the many markers you see along 191 throughout the canyon. But Greg tells me where Post 14’s area starts?

“When you come out of Gallatin Canyon coming to the north. In that next mile, there are seven fatalities that have happened over the years that I'm aware of. By the time you get to Four Corners? You are pretty close to 30 markers."

Greg has installed 34 markers between Four Corners and the mouth of Gallatin Canyon in his 16 years. Three of those markers have been put up in the last four months.

“That's a short piece of road where they’re just not paying attention. They’re either excited that they’re getting close to Bozeman, or even more excited that suddenly they have cellphone coverage when they get out of the canyon,” says Greg.

Greg tells me the American Legion doesn’t just put up these crosses as a memorial to those who have died. It’s also a reminder—especially while driving 191, where the highway is lined with crosses:

“When you start seeing a lot of those crosses, especially where they’re congregated together? That should tell each and every one of us that that’s a dangerous place and we need to be just a little more on our toes."