2 dead, 1 injured after motorcycles collide near Gallatin Gateway

BOZEMAN — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports two people died and one person was injured after two motorcycles collided on Highway 191 on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024.

According to the MHP fatality crash report, a 43-year-old Bozeman man was driving a BMW motorcycle westbound on Gooch Hill Road with a 28-year-old female passenger. Around 8:44 p.m., the BMW turned left to go southbound on Highway 191.

MHP's report says the BMW was struck by a 40-year-old Bozeman man driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies and other agencies arrived at the scene and attempted to render aid to the drivers of each motorcycle; however, each man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was a passenger on the BMW was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center with injuries. According to the Sheriff's Office, she is expected to survive.

The crash report indicates that no one involved in the crash was wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the incident.

MHP has not released the identities of the people involved in the crash, and no further details are available at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.