1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash on Highway 191 near Big Sky

(Article updated with additional details from the Montana Highway Patrol)

One person is dead following a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck on Highway 191 north of Big Sky on Sunday night, Oct. 20, 2024.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News the crash happened near the Deer Creek trailhead.

The Montana Highway Patrol's fatality crash report says just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, a 31-year-old Big Sky man was driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck northbound on 191. He reportedly lost control and crossed the center line, entering the southbound lane.

The pickup struck a guardrail on the left side of the road and came to rest, according to the MHP report. A 28-year-old man from Ogden, Utah was driving a Peterbilt semi southbound on 191 and struck the pickup around mile marker 52.

The Big Sky Fire Department said on Facebook around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday that 191 was blocked due to a truck on fire. Traffic was at a standstill on the highway for several hours into early Monday morning.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was transported to Big Sky Medical Center with injuries. No information about his current condition was released.

Big Sky Fire said in a comment around 5:50 a.m. Monday morning the scene was clear and traffic was moving again. Unofficial reports from travelers on social media reported that traffic began moving after 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff Springer said the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is working to identify the driver of the pickup who died. Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the incident, according to the MHP crash report.

No further details are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.