Man arrested after pointing gun at people from Downtown Bozeman balcony

BOZEMAN — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon in downtown Bozeman after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people from a second-story balcony, according to the Bozeman Police Department.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a weapons disturbance in the 200 block of E Main Street. Callers reported that a man had aimed a firearm at two individuals from a balcony before retreating into the building.

When officers arrived on scene, they set up containment around the front and back of the building. During the response, a man matching the suspect's description appeared on the balcony and seemed to be in distress.

Officers entered the building and encountered about 11 people inside, evacuating them as part of their safety procedures. Authorities located both the suspect and the individuals who had allegedly been targeted.

Police say the suspect admitted to pointing the firearm after recognizing the two people from the balcony. He also reportedly spat in their direction before brandishing the weapon. He was arrested on a charge of criminal endangerment.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Authorities are urging the public to report any unsafe or suspicious behavior by calling 911 immediately.