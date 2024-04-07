Jeff Choate brings Bozeman native Matt Lubick to Nevada football staff as offensive coordinator

RENO, Nev. — Bozeman native Matt Lubick is joining the football staff at Nevada, head coach Jeff Choate announced Monday.

Lubick, the son of former Butte High School, Montana State and Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick, will be Nevada's offensive coordinator after most recently serving as a senior analyst at Kansas. Matt Lubick has also been an offensive coordinator at Oregon (2016), Washington (2017-18) and Nebraska (2020-21).

Choate and Matt Lubick were teammates at Western Montana College (now Montana Western) in 1991 before Choate joined the Bulldogs' coaching staff for the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Lubick was an All-American defensive back in 1994.

Matt Lubick was diagnosed with leukemia Oct. 7.

"Matt has obviously had a long battle, and it's really gratifying to see him come out the other end," Choate said in a news release. "One of the things he talked about with our team was gratitude, how grateful he was for the opportunity to coach at Nevada. And I can say the same thing — I'm extremely grateful that Matt is going to be our offensive coordinator. We're very excited to have him in a position where he can engage with us now. Matt's an extremely accomplished coach, and even better person, and I'm looking forward to what he's able to bring."

Choate, who spent four seasons as the head coach at Montana State, was named Nevada's head coach in December.

He's since added a number of coaches with Montana ties to his staff, including defensive coordinator Kane Ioane, offensive line coach Brian Armstrong and secondary coach Joey Thomas.

Interim wide receivers coach James Price was previously the director of player personnel at Montana State in 2023, and running backs coach Mike Lynch, who played at Montana in 1997 and 1998, got his coaching start with the Grizzlies in 1999.

Nevada begins its season Aug. 24 against SMU.