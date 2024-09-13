Hunters kill charging grizzly bear with cubs near West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN — Two bowhunters reportedly killed a female grizzly bear during an encounter in Tepee Creek, north of West Yellowstone on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

According to a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) news release, the two hunters said they were charged by a sow grizzly bear with two yearling cubs.

The release said the hunters shot and killed the sow with handguns. The yearlings also reportedly charged the hunters, who shot and injured one of the yearlings.

According to the release, bear specialists, game wardens, and an FWP helicopter pilot visited the site on Wednesday along with Custer Gallatin National Forest law enforcement staff. They confirmed the death of the older adult female grizzly and found evidence of a wounded yearling. They did not, however, locate the cubs.

The hunters were not injured in the encounter.

FWP says no further management action by is planned, and the incident is still under investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

We will update you if we get more information.