HRDC to open Livingston Warming Center early to meet 'urgent need' for Park County emergency shelter

LIVINGSTON — HRDC announced on Friday the Livingston Warming Center will open earlier than planned this winter to meet what it says is an urgent need for emergency shelter in Park County.

HRDC said in a press release the Warming Center will open on Dec. 20, 2024, and remain open through Feb. 28, 2025, unless further donations are received. The facility was initially set to open on Jan. 1, 2025, according to the release.

“With temperatures dropping and the need for shelter growing, we felt it was critical to act sooner,” Brian Guyer, HRDC’s emergency and supportive housing director said in the release.

“We’re committed to providing a safe, warm place for our neighbors in Park County during these challenging months, but additional funding is needed to ensure the shelter remains open beyond Feb. 28,” he added.

The release said HRDC is asking the community for $90,000 to help cover the approximate $180,000 cost of operating the Warming Center from December through March.

“The community’s generosity has made the Warming Center possible year after year. We are grateful for the ongoing support that allows us to provide this essential service," Guyer said.

For more information and to find out ways you can help, visit HRDC's Donation web page.