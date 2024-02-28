Watch Now
FWP seeks information on suspected wolf poaching near Gardiner

Posted at 12:52 PM, Feb 28, 2024
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) game wardens are investigating a suspected poaching near Mol Heron and Cinnabar creeks northwest of Gardiner.

An FWP press release says wardens recovered a dead wolf they suspect was poached in an incident on Jan. 27 around mid-day.

The release included the following information:

Anyone with possible information about this incident is encouraged to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont [lnks.gd] to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.

