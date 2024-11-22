Fiance of woman killed by wrong-way driver opens up on her birthday

BOZEMAN — It's been nearly a year since 22-year-old Laysa Grewell was killed on I-90 in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver. The man responsible for her death remains at the Gallatin County Detention Center after being sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

On Jan. 3, 2024, Laysa Grewell was driving home from work eastbound on I-90 when Alexander Ledoux hit her head-on while driving the wrong way near Three Forks. Laysa's fiancé, Kody Pullen, was left with their young daughter Everest.

"I just miss her very much; I can't even explain how I miss her. I can't even form the words of how much I miss her," Kody says.

The road to justice was long.

"Before the sentencing, there was a lot of uncertainty waiting for the justice, and when the day actually came, it was probably one of the hardest things I had to do in my life," Kody says.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Alexander Ledoux appeared in district court before Judge Peter Ohman for his sentencing. Kody recounts the heavy emotions.

"I just prayed in my head that justice would be served righteously, and I am very comfortable knowing that justice was served that day for Laysa," Kody says.

Ledoux was sentenced to 30 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and criminal endangerment.

MTN spoke with Kody eight days after the sentencing, the day Laysa would have turned 23 years old.

"Today is Laysa's birthday. It's her first birthday in heaven. I can imagine all of the light and love she is surrounded by. I know she is looking down on us right now," Kody says.

As Kody's grief evolves, he says he couldn't do it without support.

He especially enjoys being surrounded by nature at Peter Holmes's property, where he finds freedom, mental health, and spiritual services.

"I am blessed to have them with me on this journey. I don't know where I would be without them. They are truly a blessing in my life," Kody says.

Kody comes to the farm, where he finds solace.

"I commented to Kody that he won't be able to feel a release in order to be able to breathe again," Peter says.

As Kody looks towards the future, "One thing I can say is I hope no one has to go through any of this."

Kody has spoken with the Montana Department of Transportation and the governor to address the issue of driving the wrong way.

"Just doing anything to advocate change," Kody says.

As Kody builds the pieces of his life back together, he wants to make sure his daughter knows how much she is loved by her mom.

"Laysa would be happy with the outcome. I know she would be very proud of what I did to try and defend her honor, and I am just grateful that she came into my life," Kody says.