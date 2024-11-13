Wrong-way driver accused of killing Belgrade woman sentenced to prison

BOZEMAN — The man accused of killing Laysa Grewell of Belgrade in a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on I-90 in January 2024 was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Alexander Ledoux was sentenced to 30 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and criminal endangerment in September 2024.

According to defense attorney Ashley Whipple, none of Ledoux's sentence was suspended and he will serve approximately 7.5 years before he is eligible for parole.

Court documents allege Ledoux was drunk when he drove his SUV at a high rate of speed the wrong way on I-90 for approximately 20 miles before colliding with 22-year-old Grewell on Jan. 4, 2024.

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office alleged in court documents that Ledoux drove his vehicle the wrong way on I-90 for approximately 20 miles before colliding with Grewell.

Ledoux was reportedly first noticed by the driver of a commercial vehicle headed west on I-90 who spotted Ledoux also heading west on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver attempted but was unable to get Ledoux’s attention.

Court documents say at least six other motorists traveling in the correct direction observed the wrong-way driver. Two reported having to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.

As MTN News reported previously, another witness, Nadine Olive, reported the wrong-way driver struck her vehicle, taking off her driver’s side mirror.

The Gallatin County 911 center reported a total of six 911 calls about the wrong-way driver by 1:30 a.m. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded and positioned himself ahead of the wrong-way vehicle on the eastbound shoulder with lights and siren activated.

According to court documents, the deputy attempted to deploy a tire deflation device but was unable to stop the vehicle. The deputy resumed pursuit of the vehicle and saw it collide with Grewell’s vehicle from a distance, resulting in a large fireball.

An MHP trooper arriving at the crash site said Grewell’s vehicle was unidentifiable due to extensive front-end and burn damage. Grewell was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and came to rest approximately three feet away.

Laysa Grewell died the day before her daughter's first birthday.

