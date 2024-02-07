Driver of vehicle that struck and killed Laysa Grewell released from hospital

BOZEMAN — The Montana Highway Patrol says its investigation into the head-on crash that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell in January continues.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson tells us that MHP has received the toxicology reports on the driver and is hoping to wrap up its investigation and hand it over to the Gallatin County Attorney by the end of this week.



Grewell was killed on I-90 near Three Forks on Jan. 4, 2024 by a car being driven the wrong way. According to police reports, the driver of the car is a 23-year-old man who has not yet been identified. Grewell's death came a day before her daughter's first birthday.

MTN News has learned that the driver, who was hospitalized in Billings after the crash, has now been released from the hospital.



Trending stories at KBZK.com

