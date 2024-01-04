Fundraiser launched for woman killed in head-on crash near Three Forks

BOZEMAN — The family of a 22-year-old Townsend woman killed in a head-on crash near Three Forks early Thursday morning has identified the victim and started raising funds to support her daughter and boyfriend.

A GoFundMe campaign identifies Laysa Grewell as the woman who died when a wrong-way driver on I-90 crashed into her head-on at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Grewell was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the GoFundMe page, she was the sole provider for her young daughter.

"She loved her family to her core and would do anything for them," wrote Shaylee Gaudenzi, the sister of Grewell's boyfriend who organized the fundraiser. "She was a fighter she was a very strong woman who was trying to better herself and was working so hard on being the best she could for her and her family."

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that Grewell was a Townsend native currently living in Belgrade.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's crash report, the man driving the wrong way on the interstate is a 23-year-old Bozeman man who was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center for injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Grewell has raised more than $4,000 of its $20,000 goal. You can visit the fundraising page here: https://gofund.me/34b8167c



