Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Police seek information on missing woman last seen in Bozeman/Livingston area

stedman missing 010224.jpg
Bozeman Police Department
stedman missing 010224.jpg
stedman camper 1.jpeg
stedman camper 2.jpeg
stedman camper 3.jpeg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 18:20:06-05

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 34-year-old Megan Ashley Stedman.

Stedman has been missing since Dec. 15, 2023 and was last seen in the Bozeman/Livingston area, according to a Bozeman Police social media post.

The post says Stedman is described as African American/Native American, 5’7” and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has no known tattoos.

Police say Stedman is associated with a 1973 tan motorhome with a Washington license plate numbered 187 WJY. There is obvious damage to the rear driver's side of the motorhome.

stedman camper 2.jpeg

Detectives are concerned for Stedman's safety as they believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Detective Sergeant King at 406-582-2242, or call the Bozeman Police Department at 406-582-2000.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader