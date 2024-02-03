Boyfriend of woman killed by wrong-way driver gifted new 4Runner in show of community support

BOZEMAN — Kody Pullen says there is a long road of healing ahead of him after losing his girlfriend Laysa Grewell In January. Since then, the community has rallied together to show their support for Kody; in fact, he just received a life-changing gift from a local business.

“I think about her every day still,” said Kody. “I wish she was here with me.”

On Jan. 4, 22-year-old Laysa Grewell was traveling down I-90 on her way home from work. That's when she was struck by a wrong-way driver, tragically killing her.

Since then, Kody has been dealing with his grief while caring for Everest, his and Laysa’s daughter, who turned one year old the day after her mother was killed.

“I’m grateful for this community that I have because they’ve given me so much support,” said Kody. “Stephanie has given me support.”

Stephanie Quayle, a country singer from Bozeman got word of Laysa's tragic death. That’s when she decided to lend a helping hand and reach out to Kody.

“We started talking about the car situation,” said Stephanie. “I was like, we gotta get you a car.”

So she got in touch with Ressler Toyota’s general manager, Jenny Walby.

“I was able to learn about their story and the tragedy. They were displaced because their only vehicle was destroyed in the crash,” said Walby.

On Feb. 2, Ressler Toyota gifted Kody a brand-new Toyota 4Runner.

“Stephanie called me and said, ‘Are you sitting on the ground?' I said yes, and she told me that I was getting a new car,” said Kody. “I’m still in shock. This is the first time I’ve ever had a new car.”

A gracious gift from the community, Kody says—and a new means of safe transportation for him and Everest.

“I think this will bring me peace knowing we are safe,” said Kody.

But he admits, he has a long journey of healing ahead of him.

“I have a long way to go, but I’m grateful for everyone’s kindness. It gives me strength,” Kody said.

As he looks toward the future and the idea of raising Everest without the love of his life, Kody says he hopes for happiness and healing.

“Happy memories, change, and justice,” said Kody. “And to let Everest know that her mom loved her very much. That’s all I want.”