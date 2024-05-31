Eight Montana school districts to receive funding for clean-air buses

BOZEMAN — Nearly $5.5 million in rebates have been granted to eight school districts across Montana to fund clean school buses.

The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus program will help selected districts purchase 23 clean-air buses.

Officials hope the program will accelerate Montana's transition to zero-emission buses from the current diesel buses.

The EPA's Air and Radiation Division Director, Adrienne Sandoval, explains the benefit for local communities.

"So not only does this program really provide for an alternative to diesel buses for schools—which does create environmental benefits in the localized areas—but it also does lead to cost savings for the schools and they are able to allocate those funds to other programs," she said.

Sandoval also tells MTN that the new buses are safe and reliable. She says they are able to operate in both cold temperatures and high-elevation climates.

Districts to receive the rebates are: East Helena, Bozeman, Stanford, Livingston Elementary, Big Sky School, Lone Rock, Anderson, and Alberton.