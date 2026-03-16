How Much Beer Are Bozeman Bars Ordering for St. Patrick’s Day?

BOZEMAN — Many folks are feeling lucky this week — Tuesday marks St. Patrick’s Day. While plenty of people are headed to Butte for the festivities, those staying in Bozeman have plenty of ways to celebrate.

At Bacchus Pub, the holiday is nothing short of the biggest day of the year.

“Absolutely. It is our Super Bowl — our biggest holiday of the year,” said Everett, manager of Bacchus Pub.

If you’ve ever visited Bacchus Pub, you’ve likely seen Everett alongside Chris, the general manager and head of the kitchen. Together, they run this Irish-inspired spot, which has been around much longer than many might expect.

WATCH: Green beer, Guinness and corned beef — Bozeman's got your Saint Patrick's Day covered

Where to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Bozeman: Live music, green beer and corned beef

“The Bacchus opened up in 1929, as the hotel started and opened up as well,” said Chris.

Now 97 years old, the pub spends the month of March preparing for one big day.

“Every year we see an increase in all of our numbers throughout the month of March,” Everett said.

“This is kind of the beginning of the boost for the year,” Chris added.

One tradition? Green beer.

“We started getting Leprechaun Tears probably five to six years ago — that’s from Sawtooth Brewery. It’s nice and sparkly and green,” Everett said. “We go through three to four kegs just tomorrow alone.”

That amounts to roughly 500 pints — but it’s not even the biggest seller.

“We sold 500 Guinness on Saturday,” Chris said. “Expecting around 1,200 tomorrow.”

They ordered 18 kegs for the holiday and the weekend leading up to it, totaling about 2,232 pints of Guinness.

“Currently, we are the number two highest-selling Guinness place in the state,” said Chris.

This Guinness is imported from Ireland. While the U.S. implemented a 10% global tariff on nearly all imports in February, Everett said it hasn’t affected them.

“Not at the moment. They’re not doing tariffs on the Guinness that we see, at least. So prices haven’t increased at all,” Everett said.

Beer isn’t the only draw on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We have corned beef and cabbage that we’ll be selling all day — nice and juicy,” Everett said.

“We expect to go through at least 150 of those tomorrow,” Chris added.

Along with food and drink specials, Bacchus will feature live music. Bozeman’s other Irish pub, 317, will host a toast at — appropriately — 3:17 p.m.

For Everett and Chris, the day is about more than business.

“I think it’s one of the most fun jobs I’ve had — to be at an Irish pub,” Everett said.

“I personally have Irish roots in my family. To be able to bring out a corned beef and cabbage that’s of real quality and tastes good, and celebrate the day for what it is? That means everything to us,” Chris said.

Live music starts at the Bacchus at 7:00 pm

