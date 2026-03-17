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Bozeman Senior Center Rings in St. Patrick’s Day With Irish Spirit

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Cassidy Powers
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BOZEMAN — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations weren’t limited to Butte — folks at the Bozeman Senior Center were feeling the luck of the Irish, too.

The Bozeman Senior Center, a local nonprofit serving more than 2,000 community members ages 50 and up, marked the holiday with festive outfits, Irish trivia, lively music and, of course, plates of traditional corned beef and cabbage. Executive Director Shannon Bondy said the center served around 125 plates in honor of Ireland’s heritage.

“They love it, they love it,” Bondy said. “Irish people take that heritage very seriously. So everybody is wearing green, which is awesome. That’s one fun thing about this place — everybody comes dressed up and ready to celebrate, ready to party.”

Bondy said St. Patrick’s Day is just one of several special holiday meals the Senior Center celebrates each year.

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