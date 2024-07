The East Fork Hyalite Road, providing access to the Palisade Falls and Emerald Lake trailheads, will be closed to all traffic from July 15 to July 19 as construction crews prepare the road for final paving to the Palisade Trailhead.

The road will reopen on July 20 but will close again on July 29 for the final paving, which is expected to last until Aug. 16.

All other roads and trailheads in the Hyalite drainage will remain open for recreationists during this closure.