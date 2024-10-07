Charging grizzly bear chases hunter up a tree in Gallatin County

A hunter was forced up a tree in the Gallatin Range by a charging sow grizzly on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

A GCSO press release says the incident happened around 2:08 p.m. on Saturday just south of the Hidden Lakes complex near Big Sky. A hunter called 911 to report being charged by a sow grizzly with two cubs. The hunter reportedly shot the sow with a pistol before climbing a tree.

According to the release, the hunter stayed in the tree while the wounded bear remained in the area. A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) helicopter arrived to assist the hunter while GCSO Search and Rescue teams in Big Sky staged near the hunter's location to assist if needed.

The release says FWP landed near the hunter, still in the tree, and "dispatched" the wounded grizzly bear. The hunter was reportedly not injured and transported by helicopter to safety.



Sheriff Dan Springer issued these reminders to hunters in Montana's backcountry: carry bear spray and hunt in groups if possible; avoid areas where bear sign is present; always have a communication device to call for help.

No further details about the incident were released. We will update you if we get more information.