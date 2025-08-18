Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Butte water distribution continues amid Do Not Consume order

BUTTE — While awaiting the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's approval to lift the Do Not Consume order, Butte-Silver Bow officials are committed to supporting the community.

Water distribution will resume at the Civic Center on Monday August 18 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Residents in the affected region are advised to have an ID or proof of address on hand when collecting water.

A hotline will be available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Residents can call 406-497-6440 for questions or to schedule water delivery for those unable to pick it up at the Civic Center.

Officials express gratitude for the community's continued patience during this time.

