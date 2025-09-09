Bozeman marks end of summer with final Farmers Market and Art Walk

BOZEMAN — Bozeman is saying goodbye to summer this week with two beloved community traditions: the final Bozeman Farmers Market of the season on Tuesday 9, and the last Downtown Summer Art Walk on Friday 12.

The Bozeman Farmers Market, now in its 23rd season, will host its closing event Tuesday, Sept 9, from 5 PM to 8 PM at Lindley Park, 900 East Main St. The open-air market features fresh produce, baked goods, local crafts and food vendors. A portion of proceeds each year supports the preservation and improvement of Bozeman parks.

On Friday, Sept. 12, the Downtown Bozeman Association will present the last Summer Art Walk of 2025. From 6 PM to 8 PM, downtown galleries, shops and restaurants will showcase local artists, markets, and host live street musicians for an evening of art, music and community. Participating businesses stretch along Main Street, with the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture serving as a central hub.

Photo: Downtown Bozeman Art Walk (photo credit — Downtown Bozeman Association)

Downtown Bozeman Association

Both events are free to attend and draw hundreds of locals and visitors eager to celebrate the season’s close.

For more details, visit bozemanfarmersmarket.org or downtownbozeman.org.