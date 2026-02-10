Tuesday Headlines: Feb. 10, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026:

Tuesday morning forecast: Feb. 10, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

BSF pro team aims for 2034 Olympics with former Olympian coach

Miss Rodeo Montana 2026 crowned, aims to bridge rodeo and deaf communities

Montana artists sought for Bannack Days 50th anniversary art contest

Author explores Montana's rural gentrification in award-winning novel

THAT’S INTERESTING:

🏛️ Historical Events for February 10th

Medieval & Early Modern Era:

1258 - Mongol invaders sack Baghdad, ending the Abbasid Caliphate - a pivotal moment that shifted the center of Islamic power

1567 - Lord Darnley, second husband of Mary Queen of Scots, is found strangled following an explosion at Kirk o' Field in Edinburgh - a suspected assassination that rocked Scottish royalty

1763 - The Treaty of Paris ends the Seven Years' War, with France ceding Canada to Great Britain

19th Century:

1840 - Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom marries Prince Albert, beginning one of history's most famous royal partnerships

1849 - Battle of Gujrat: British defeat Sikhs in the final battle of the Second Anglo-Sikh War

1870 - The YWCA (Young Women's Christian Association) is founded in New York City

20th Century & Beyond:

1943 - Invention of duct tape! Factory worker Vesta Stoudt writes to FDR with drawings of her idea to replace weak paper packing tape with a waterproof cloth version

1967 - The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution is ratified, establishing presidential succession procedures

1972 - David Bowie debuts his iconic Ziggy Stardust character at a concert in Greater London

1990 - South African President F.W. de Klerk announces that Nelson Mandela will be freed the next day

1996 - IBM's Deep Blue supercomputer defeats world chess champion Garry Kasparov for the first time

2007 - Barack Obama announces his candidacy for President of the United States

🌟 Notable Births

Literary & Arts Figures:

1890 - Boris Pasternak, Russian poet and novelist, Nobel Prize winner for "Doctor Zhivago"

1898 - Bertolt Brecht, influential German playwright and theater director ("The Threepenny Opera")

1927 - Leontyne Price, groundbreaking American opera soprano and one of the first Black opera superstars

Modern Celebrities:

1967 - Laura Dern, Academy Award-winning actress ("Marriage Story," "Jurassic Park")

1997 - Chloë Grace Moretz, American actress ("Kick-Ass," "Carrie")

Historical Figures:

1846 - Ira Remsen, American chemist who co-discovered saccharin

1930 - Robert Wagner, American actor and Hollywood icon

1950 - Mark Spitz, American Olympic swimmer with 9 gold medals

⚰️ Notable Deaths

Recent Notable Deaths:

2005 - Arthur Miller, acclaimed American playwright ("Death of a Salesman," "The Crucible") - died at age 89

2014 - Shirley Temple Black, beloved child star of the 1930s who became a diplomat - died at age 85

Historical Deaths:

1567 - Lord Darnley, Scottish nobleman and consort of Mary Queen of Scots (murdered under mysterious circumstances)

1837 - Alexander Pushkin, Russia's greatest poet, died from wounds in a duel

1923 - Wilhelm Röntgen, German physicist who discovered X-rays and won the first Nobel Prize in Physics

🎭 Cultural Milestones

1949 - Arthur Miller's masterpiece "Death of a Salesman" opens at the Morosco Theatre in New York City

1939 - The classic Western film "Stagecoach" has its world premiere, launching John Wayne to stardom

