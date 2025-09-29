Cancer survivor shares story of hope through Montana support community

BOZEMAN — A cancer diagnosis can leave families struggling, searching for answers and feeling isolated about what comes next. For more than two decades, Cancer Support Community of Montana has been helping families find those answers free of charge.

Jordan Siemens, this year's Cancer Support Community gala speaker and cancer survivor, discovered the organization offers much more than medical guidance. The community provides a space where cancer takes a back seat to connection and healing.

"It was really fun to come down and be a part of things like the barbecues. We also took part in, my son and I love coming down and do their fly tying classes and we've done yoga classes. We got to do Camp Make a Dream which was amazing, a multi-day event. So yeah, a lot more activities are offered here than I ever thought possible," Siemens said.

While the activities provide relief, the cancer conversations remain essential. Siemens found the networking aspect particularly valuable.

"You know you're talking with people and you're having a great time but at some point the cancer conversation does come up, because everybody's a little curious in more of like a supportive way. Either somebody's been through something similar to what you have and they might have some great recommendations on other people to reach out to or doctors. So it is a great networking tool," Siemens said.

"It's nice to come down here and meet everybody that's somehow been impacted by cancer and you use this community that they've built kind of to your advantage to get through things and be able to have that conversation with somebody that really does understand what you're going through," Siemens said.

The Bozeman building creates a safe space for conversations that can't happen elsewhere.

Siemens fought cancer, but his family fought alongside him. He believes their battle may have been harder in some ways.

"Being the cancer patient, I obviously had a hard time physically and mentally getting through this and it was really tough. But I really think it's almost tougher for your wife and your kids," Siemens said. "There's really not much they can do besides just be there for you. They're not a doctor, they're not a nurse, they don't understand the treatments that you're going through that well," he continued.

"Having that support at the Cancer Support Community is incredible, just being able to say hey, this is what we're going through can you guys give us some guidance on what we should do. Maybe even recommending counselors to talk to just to lift your spirits a little bit and just say hey it's okay, people have been through this and we're going to get through it," Siemens said.

Siemens will share his story during Cancer Support Community's annual gala in October, a major fundraiser that helps cover the services provided at the Bozeman location.

