Hyalite Youth Camp building damaged in accidental fire

HYALITE CANYON — Fire crews quickly brought a small structure fire under control Friday evening at the Hyalite Youth Camp in the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The Hyalite Fire District was dispatched at about 5 PM on Sept. 5 after reports of smoke from a utility building at the camp, authorities said. The department responded as mutual aid due to the fire’s location on federal land.

When crews arrived, smoke was visible from the roof. The blaze was not threatening other structures, although the threat of a wildfire is always a concern during wildfire season. The flames were contained within 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The building housed two propane generators and solar power equipment, all of which suffered significant damage. Officials determined the cause was accidental.

Hyalite Fire was assisted by the Bozeman Fire Department and an AMR ambulance unit. Other responding mutual aid resources were canceled en route. In total, three engine companies, one water tender, two incident command vehicles, one Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy and one ambulance responded.

The Hyalite Fire District thanked its mutual aid partners for their help in containing the fire.