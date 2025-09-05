Montana FWP talks wildlife and vegetation impacts from Bridger Foothills Fire

BOZEMAN — While Bozeman residents were significantly impacted by the Bridger Foothills Fire, wildlife were a different story. Morgan Jacobsen of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks in Bozeman says animals and vegetation saw both positive and negative impacts.

On the positive side, he says there was almost immediate regrowth and improved forage quality. On the negative side, there was a loss of trees, which Jacobsen says led to changes in the canopy and a loss of habitats for birds.

There are no major lasting impacts to wildlife populations from this fire. Jacobsen says the area is mostly inhabited by deer and elk.

“Wildlife have sort of adapted to live with these types of events that happen. And, most of the time, they can recover and adapt quite well to changes in their environment,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will continue to monitor the Bridger Foothills area for changes and urges people to adhere to fire safety rules.