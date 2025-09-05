No lives lost: Former Gallatin County Sheriff reflects on Bridger Foothills Fire, 5 yrs on

BOZEMAN — Five years after the Bridger Foothills Fire scorched nearly 9,000 acres acres north of Bozeman, former Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin remembers the chaos — and the community spirit — that defined those tense days.

Over Labor Day weekend in 2020, a lightning strike that had been smoldering for days ignited into a fast-moving wildfire near the popular “M” trailhead. Dry weather and strong winds pushed flames over the ridge and toward homes in the foothills.

“The first thing I thought of was all of these homes up in the hills, one way in, one way out, and just what a nightmare it was going to be — not only for firefighters but for our troops on the ground to do evacuations,” Gootkin said.

Help poured in from across Montana. As the blaze intensified, officials from across the state called Gootkin to say they were headed his way.

Ultimately, the fire destroyed 68 structures, including 30 homes, and injured one firefighter. Shifting winds forced three others to deploy emergency shelters. Despite the destruction, no lives were lost.

Amid the smoke and urgency, Gootkin recalls moments of hope — like spotting a black bear cub safely crossing the highway. “It’s just one of those things where you feel like things are going to be okay. As bad as it's like, we're going to be alright,” he said.

Gootkin calls the fire response one of the proudest moments in his more than 20-year law enforcement career.

“But to this day I look back and that was probably one of the proudest event that we’ve ever done" he said. "There was just such an opportunity for loss of life. Not one life could not be more proud."

“That was my last hurrah as sheriff,” he said. “But just to watch not only emergency responders come together and do an amazing job, but Montanans helping Montanans.. It's why we live here.”

The Bridger Foothills Fire was contained at 8,224 acres and destroyed 68 structures, including 30 homes. One firefighter was injured, and three were forced into emergency shelters when winds shifted. Five years later, blackened tree stumps and scarred hillsides remain as a reminder of the community’s resilience in the face of disaster.