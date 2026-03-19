Bozeman High School plan south wing renovations to address aging facilities

BOZEMAN — Bozeman School District 7 (BSD7) is planning on renovations to the south wing of Bozeman High School.

"We've done a great job with 1970s construction," said BSD7 director of facilities, Matthew Stark. "But we're starting to see a lot of wear and tear."

In 2020, Bozeman High underwent approximately $30 million in renovations. Some of the new additions included a 750-seat auditorium, new classroom wings, a modernized library, and improved social areas.

Now, Stark said they're hoping to "pick back up" from where the 2020 project left off.

WATCH: Bozeman High School is planning a $6 million renovation to update its south wing, including 1970s locker rooms and plumbing

Bozeman High School plans $6 million renovation to update 1970s locker rooms and aging south wing facilities

He added that the south campus was not included in the 2020 renovation plan, so that area of the high school has not been updated since the 1980s.

"A lot of our deferred maintenance that we weren't able to address in 2020," explained Stark. "Now, we're bringing that up to a modern standard in 2026."

The upcoming renovations will primarily take place in the locker rooms, male and female restrooms, the south concession area, and the HVAC system.

"It's all old and concrete, so there's no way to renovate a pipe without digging up concrete," said Stark. "That's where the cost comes in...it's going to be expensive."

BSD7 has a $10 million building reserve, and Stark said around $6 million of that will go towards improvements to the south wing.

"In the locker rooms, we're constantly having plumbing issues and the sinks won't drain," he said.

Upstairs in the concession area, Stark explained the school's renovation plans...

"The plan is to get rid of a lot of the old cooking equipment and set them up for a modern concession similar to what Gallatin High has."

Stark said they hope to have the design portion of the project complete by the end of this year, and then construction will start.

"Once construction starts, I think we're looking at six to eight months."

We will have more updates on the project as it progresses.