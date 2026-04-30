How much does it cost to buy a home in Gallatin County?

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN — The median price of a single-family home in Bozeman is up to nearly $800,000, according to a 2026 Gallatin Valley Housing report from the Southwest Montana Realtors Association.

I took a stroll through Gallatin Valley Regional Park and asked residents to guess that price. Many were surprised.

“I would say $650,000,” one woman guessed.

“At least $500,000, minimum,” said another.

Some were a bit off, but others nailed it.

“Probably around $700,000–$800,000,” said John, a local man. When asked if he thought that was expensive, he didn’t hesitate: “I think that is far too expensive and normal people like myself probably have no chance of ever affording that.”

WATCH: Bozeman median home price: $800K. Surprised? You're not alone

Bozeman, Manhattan median home prices reach $800,000, priced out buyers look to Belgrade, West Yellowstone

Bozeman’s steep prices are no secret. But what may surprise residents is how Manhattan, Montana, has risen into similar territory.

Asked to guess Manhattan’s median price, John replied, “Probably looking more at $300,000–$400,000.” Other guesses ranged from $500,000 to $1 million.

Believe it or not, $1 million was the closest guess. The report shows Manhattan’s housing market has surged in recent years, placing its median price just under Bozeman’s $800,000 benchmark for single-family homes.

“You’d think that would be more of an affordable place to be, but I guess it’s not,” John said.

A quick check of Realtor.com shows 82 homes listed in Manhattan, ranging from $500,000 to nearly $4 million.

Bozeman has 620 homes listed. Roughly 140 of them are under $500,000. About 239 fall near that $800,000 range, while the majority — around 242 — are priced over $1 million.

“It’s just boomed,” said one woman. “There are a lot of people who have more money, and costs have gone up.”

For those seeking more affordable options in the valley, Belgrade’s median price sits at around $575,000. West Yellowstone has recently fallen to join Three Forks at roughly $450,000 — nearly half the median price of single-family homes in Bozeman and Manhattan.

“I do secretly hope for a crash in the market,” John said. “Maybe that will be our chance as millennials and Gen Z to get in.”

For more statistics from the 2026 Gallatin Valley Housing report, visit this article: https://www.kbzk.com/news/local-news/lets-break-down-the-2026-gallatin-valley-housing-report