Bozeman High School unveils new renovations

The Bozeman community gathered at Bozeman High School for the ribbon cutting ceremony marking the end of renovations at the school. Principal Dan Mills thanked the community, teachers, and students for their flexibility in handling construction as well as the disruptions due to the pandemic.

Renovations to Bozeman High included a 750 seat auditorium, two new wings which allow for more band orchestra, and science classrooms.

Mills says a new atrium, which will feature a new coffee shop, will help students as they navigate from class to class.

The south gym also features new bleachers and a new wood floor with an updated Hawks logo.