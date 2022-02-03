Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bozeman High School unveils new renovations

items.[0].image.alt
Edgar Cedillo
Bozeman Superintendent cuts the Ribbon
BHS PIC @.jpg
BHS PIC 1 .jpg
BHS PIC 3.jpg
BHS PIC 4.jpg
BHS Pic 5.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:29:32-05

The Bozeman community gathered at Bozeman High School for the ribbon cutting ceremony marking the end of renovations at the school. Principal Dan Mills thanked the community, teachers, and students for their flexibility in handling construction as well as the disruptions due to the pandemic.

Renovations to Bozeman High included a 750 seat auditorium, two new wings which allow for more band orchestra, and science classrooms.

Mills says a new atrium, which will feature a new coffee shop, will help students as they navigate from class to class.

The south gym also features new bleachers and a new wood floor with an updated Hawks logo.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader