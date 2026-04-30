Belgrade residents launch petition to stop Broadway and Main roundabout plans, gather 700 signatures

BELGRADE — Last week, we reported on plans in Belgrade to build a roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Main.

Now, there's a petition circulating around the city of Belgrade to stop these plans.

"We have a lot of elderly folks that like to come and see us," said Tina Ekola, the owner of Fezziwig's in Belgrade. "I literally carry their stuff out to the car for them."

Ekola opened Fezziwig's Broadway location in Belgrade over a year ago. The store carries made-in-Montana souvenirs, antiques, home decor, and vintage finds.

According to Ekola, there is no other knick-knack store like this near Main Street.

"The folks will continue to support it," she said. "If they can get to it."

WATCH: Petition circulating Belgrade to stop the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Main

Petition circulating Belgrade to stop the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Main

At the front of Fezziwig's, Ekola has a copy of the petition to stop the construction of a roundabout: a project that's slated to begin in 2028.

"I want Belgrade to continue to thrive," she explained. "People are starting to come out and support us, and that will all just be destroyed."

Ekola's petition copy has 10 signatures, and right beside Fezziwig's, the owner of Havana Cafe said her petition copy has over 5 pages of signatures.

Lisa Olsted, a project manager at the construction engineering company DOWL, said the roundabout will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in downtown Belgrade.



According to Belgrade local Daniel Martinez, who created the petition asking the city, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), and DOWL to halt plans for the roundabout...

"Anyone who lives in Belgrade knows, myself included," Martinez explained. "We take this four-way intersection because Jackrabbit is such a mess."

Along with the roundabout project, plans are also underway to build a railroad underpass on Jackrabbit Road.

Martinez's petition asks for the improvements on Jackrabbit to be done first, and then for the Broadway and Main intersection to be "re-evaluated" afterward.

The petition has 700 signatures so far, according to Martinez.

"If you want to sign this petition or read it, you can go into any of these downtown businesses and sign it."

Last week, the city of Belgrade, MDT, and DOWL hosted an open house to inform the public about this roundabout project and other upcoming infrastructure projects.

Martinez attended the meeting and said he left feeling defeated, which inspired him to create the petition.

"The more signatures we get, the more they'll realize that the public is against this."