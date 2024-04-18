Bozeman City Commission appoints Chuck Winn as Interim City Manager

BOZEMAN — A City of Bozeman media release announced on Thursday the appointment of Chuck Winn as Interim City Manager.

Winn has been Bozeman's Acting City Manager since former City Manager Jeff Mihelich’s leave of absence and resignation. The Bozeman City Commission will confirm Winn's appointment on April 23, and it will become effective as of April 24.

“Mr. Winn has earned the trust and respect of city staff, the Bozeman community and the members of the City Commission,” Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham stated in the release. “Chuck has excelled at each assignment over his 30+ year career and the Bozeman City Commission is confident that he has the skills and talent to excel at this position as well.”

The release said Winn is currently the longest-tenured city employee. He began his public service as a volunteer firefighter and worked his way up to Fire Chief before becoming Bozeman's Assistant City Manager.

City of Bozeman Chuck Winn

Mayor Cunningham stated further, “The Bozeman City Commission believes that it is important - particularly at this time - to appoint a proven leader with an unquestioned commitment to the local community. And we know that city staff will, as they always do, rise to the occasion and provide Chuck with the support and trust that will ensure our success as an organization.”

Members of the public who want to learn more about the appointment and the role of the Interim City Manager can contact the City Manager’s office at 406-582-2306.