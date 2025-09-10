Bozeman Beach search and rescue operation ends safely after water rescue call

BOZEMAN — A large police and search and rescue presence at Bozeman Beach this morning prompted concern from residents, but officials say there was no cause for alarm.

Pictured: Police search and rescue at Bozeman Beach (credit: MTN News)

MTN News

Bozeman police received a call that a woman was struggling in the water during last night's storm. The woman was located and is safe.

Search and rescue volunteers continued to scan the area this morning as a precautionary measure. Commander Matt Boxmeyer said crews used the incident as an opportunity to gain extra training hours.

The operation concluded without further incident.