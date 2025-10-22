West Yellowstone mayor resigns after backlash over political Facebook posts

WEST YELLOWSTONE — On Tuesday evening, West Yellowstone residents voiced their concerns about political Facebook posts made by Mayor Jeff McBirnie, who's position is up for re-election this year. On Wednesday morning, McBirnie resigned as mayor.

The now-deleted posts contained anti-trump and anti-fascist rhetoric. One post from September stated: "Why do Republicans like protecting a pedophile? Oh that's right the orange mango is their true God."

"It's just ludicrous to me that we have this coming from an official," said one resident at Tuesday's West Yellowstone town council meeting.

Five residents spoke up at Tuesday's meeting, which former mayor McBirnie did not attend. Some residents called for McBirnie's resignation, while others were concerned about divisiveness in the West Yellowstone community and urged elected officials to take action promptly.

"This is no longer contained in this community," one resident said.

"I wouldn't wait a long time," said another resident. "This community is watching to see how our elected officials respond to how this is affecting our community."

The Town Council members leading the meeting also spoke up. A majority did not condone McBirnie's statements.

"I am livid and disgusted by what I've heard," said town council member Lisa Griffith. Griffith also called on the town attorney to weigh in on the matter.

"Politically divisive statements on a public forum are completely unacceptable," said council member Jeff Matthews.