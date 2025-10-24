Bozeman dog dies after contracting Strep Zoo

BOZEMAN — A local dog daycare in Bozeman recently confirmed a case of Streptococcus zooepidemicus, commonly known as Strep Zoo, a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be deadly in dogs.

The illness spread rapidly in the infected dog, and sadly, the dog passed away.

Many Bozeman dog owners said they hadn’t heard of Strep Zoo before.

To learn more, I spoke with Dr. Jessica Matlock from 360 Pet Medical.

“Strep Zoo causes severe respiratory disease in some dogs,” Dr. Matlock explained. “So, some dogs will mount a toxic shock-type syndrome. That means a very rapid onset of pneumonia, which causes the lungs to bleed, and dogs can die within 48 hours.”

Dr. Matlock said dogs that are older or have underlying conditions such as diabetes, Cushing’s disease, or Addison’s disease, as well as puppies, are at higher risk.

With cold and flu season affecting pets as well as people, Dr. Matlock noted that mild respiratory symptoms like a runny nose are common. However, she warned of the signs that could indicate Strep Zoo.

“If nasal discharge turns from white to yellow or brown, that's an indication that there's blood,” she said. “That’s an emergency that would need to be seen by your veterinarian."

Because Strep Zoo is highly contagious, Dr. Matlock said pet owners often ask her if there's a risk of going to public spaces like the dog park.

“Open air is better,” she said, “but a dog can still sneeze on something like a park bench, and another dog could come up right after and get potentially infected.”

Two dog owners we met at a local park said they still plan on taking their dogs, Neptune and James, to the dog park.

“Their physical and social health are both big deals for us,” he said.“We definitely don’t want to be too afraid of what’s out there."

