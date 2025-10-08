A Look Inside Turning Point USA’s Night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

BOZEMAN — The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was bustling Tuesday night as thousands of attendees lined up outside to enter the Turning Point USA event.

WATCH: Thousands gather at Montana State for Turning Point USA event honoring Charlie Kirk

Vivek Ramaswamy and Gov. Gianforte speak to packed crowd at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse tribute

Doors opened at 5 p.m., and the 3,300-seat arena quickly filled. Students occupied the front section, while general admission filled the remainder of the seats. Charlie Kirk posters awaited each attendee as they found their place.

By 6:30 p.m., speakers began taking the stage. Lane Schoenberg, CIO of Yrefy — a student loan refinancing service — opened the program by addressing the issue of student loan debt nationwide.

“The question is, do we stand idly by doing nothing? Or do we take action and address the problems we have?” Schoenberg said.

He was followed by Montana State University’s Turning Point USA chapter president, who led the crowd in a chant honoring Kirk.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte then took the stage, guiding the audience in prayer and reflecting on Kirk’s legacy. Gianforte noted that he gave Kirk his second-ever check to help fund Turning Point USA.

“He will be sorely missed. But the work of Turning Point USA continues and has been amplified by his passing,” Gianforte said.

The night’s final speaker, entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy, walked onto the stage to a standing ovation. He spoke about the American dream and paid tribute to Kirk.

“It is not just what we stand against, but what we actually stand for: individual, family, nation, and God,” Ramaswamy said.

In traditional Turning Point fashion, students lined up to ask Ramaswamy political questions. One student posed a deeply personal query: “What message do you have for all the men out there that feel their only option in life is to attempt suicide?”

“You’re putting your finger on a tough issue, but a real issue,” Ramaswamy began.

Questions from the audience ranged from abortion to Israel, and even Ramaswamy’s Hindu faith, despite Kirk being a devout Christian.

The event concluded, and the Turning Point USA crew was off to their next tour stop at the University of North Dakota.