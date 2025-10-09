Thursday Headlines: Lefse, new traffic light on Huffine, thousands attend political event

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

New traffic light at Huffine Lane Town Pump aims to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians

Thousands gather at Montana State for Turning Point USA event honoring Charlie Kirk

Vivek Ramaswamy and Gov. Gianforte speak to packed crowd at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse tribute

Butte's Norwegian community keeps century-old lefse tradition alive for the holidays

Thousands line up for hours to attend Turning Point USA event at Montana State University

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical highlights that happened on October 9 across different years:

c. 1000 — Leif Erikson’s voyage to Vinland (approximate): Norse sagas credit Leif Erikson with bringing the first known Europeans to parts of North America centuries before Columbus. The United States, Iceland and Norway observe Leif Erikson Day on October 9 (a symbolic date tied to Norwegian immigration).

768 — Carloman I and Charlemagne were crowned kings of the Franks (after their father’s death), an important moment in early medieval European history.

1888 — The Washington Monument officially opened to the public after decades of intermittent construction.

1962 — Uganda gained independence from the United Kingdom (Milton Obote became the country’s first prime minister); the same year (Oct 9), engineer Nick Holonyak publicly demonstrated the first visible red LED.

1967 — Ernesto “Che” Guevara was executed in Bolivia a day after his capture, making him an enduring symbol of revolutionary movements worldwide.

1986 — The Phantom of the Opera premiered in London’s West End (Her Majesty’s Theatre), launching one of the longest-running and most successful musicals in theatre history.

2007 — Yoko Ono lit the Imagine Peace Tower (Reykjavík), a memorial and tribute to John Lennon timed to his birthday (Oct 9).

2012 — Malala Yousafzai, then 15, was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan for advocating girls’ education; she survived, continued her activism and shared the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize.

