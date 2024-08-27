Bozeman airport expansion to be largest in Montana history

BOZEMAN — July was Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport's busiest month, so a four-and half-year plan is now in place to help with the growing pains.

Susan Sanders was visiting her family in Billings and said that Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) is her preferred place to travel.

"With the change, you have to expand and accommodate for that, whether it's expanding the airport and the footprint or expanding the availability and the options for people to get in and out," Sanders says.

The airport handled 1.5 million passengers in 2019 and expects to handle 2.6 million passengers this year.

Brian Sprenger, chief executive officer for BZN, says that with more travelers comes the need for the expansion.

"Overall, we expect this project to cost about 180 million dollars. It will be the largest airport project in Montana history," Sprenger says.

They noticed challenges with parking, security checkpoints, and continual problems at baggage claim.

"As we continue to grow, we will continue to have challenges in the future if we don't provide the infrastructure," Sprenger says.

The airport plans to expand the baggage claim area with three high-capacity carousels, add a second security checkpoint on the east end, and build a third floor for airport administration offices.

"On the second level, the goal is to add three additional gates to take us to 15," Sprenger says.

Also, with a plan to add more BZN markets, restaurants, and lounge areas, don't expect to see a Chili's or an Applebee's anytime soon.

"A lot of what we focus on here at the airport is local branding, and we focus more on the airport rather than a national base," Sprenger says.

As the plan unfolds for the next four and a half years, Sprenger says it won't impact travelers too much.

"We don't have to go put baggage claim outside like some airport projects have, so it will all be inside. But the biggest constraint will be at baggage claim, where it will have lost some of our space for queuing and circulation," Sprenger says.

And what about gates?

"We will lose two gates during construction. But luckily, those are utilized only in the peaks," Sprenger says.

Sanders is excited to keep catching flights at BZN airport amid the changes.

"I knew it way back in the day, and I've seen what it's become, and I understand it's expanding, so I am sure it's going to be wonderful," Sanders says.