Tuesday Headlines: Boating safety, Coeur d'Alene Tragedy, Livingston Roundup

Family of Layton Smith Calls for Safety Awareness to Honor His Memory

Gallatin County Sheriff reminds of boat safety after 14-year-old Layton Smith's tragic death

Tragedy struck at Harrison Lake when 14-year-old Layton Smith lost his life in a boating accident. His family urges others to prioritize water safety and awareness.

Shared Brotherhood: Butte Firefighters Mourn Losses from Coeur d'Alene Tragedy

Butte Fire Chief witnessed police response to Idaho firefighter shootings

Two firefighters were fatally shot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, while responding to a wildfire, sending shockwaves through the firefighting community in Butte, Montana.

Livingston Roundup Returns for Its 101st Year: A Rodeo Destination for All

The Livingston Roundup, a premier destination rodeo, returns for its 101st year, drawing crowds and boosting the local economy with exciting events from July 1-4.

Here are some historical facts about Canada Day:

Origins: Canada Day commemorates the Confederation of Canada, which occurred on July 1, 1867. On this date, the British North America Act (now known as the Constitution Act, 1867) united the three colonies of the Province of Canada (which was split into Ontario and Quebec), New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia into a single Dominion known as Canada. First Celebrations: The first celebrations of what was then called Dominion Day took place on July 1, 1867, with various festivities, parades, and speeches. The day was not a public holiday initially, but it was observed in several communities. Name Change: The name "Dominion Day" remained until 1982, when it was officially changed to "Canada Day" following the passage of the Canada Act, also known as the Constitution Act, 1982, which patriated the Constitution and included the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. National Holiday: Canada Day became a national holiday in 1879, allowing Canadians to officially observe it with time off from work and organized celebrations. Significance: Canada Day is a time for Canadians to reflect on their history, culture, and identity as a nation. The day is marked by festivities including fireworks, parades, concerts, and public ceremonies. Official Celebrations: The largest official celebrations take place in the capital city, Ottawa, where events at Parliament Hill include performances, speeches, and the raising of the Canadian flag. Canada's Prime Minister usually addresses the crowd. Cultural Diversity: Canada Day celebrations often reflect the country's multicultural heritage, featuring cultural performances, food from various ethnic backgrounds, and activities that embrace the diversity of Canadian society. Symbolism: The Canadian flag, which was adopted on February 15, 1965 (now celebrated as National Flag of Canada Day), has become a significant symbol of Canada and is prominently displayed during Canada Day celebrations.

