Proposed Ordinance Would Ban Urban Camping on Gallatin County Land

BOZEMAN — When you think of urban camping, you might picture tents and vehicles inside Bozeman city limits.

On Tuesday, the Gallatin County Commission held a hearing for a proposed ordinance that would ban camping on unincorporated county land.

Christie Tate has lived in Elk Grove for 20 years. She says neighbors keep a close eye on safety in the area.

“We have neighborhood kids down here playing all the time,” Tate said. “Knowing that they are safe and not having unknown people camping out and trying to live down here is important. There are a couple of sheriffs in the neighborhood, and they take care of it pretty quickly.”

Proposed Ordinance Would Ban Urban Camping on County Land

That’s part of why the sheriff’s office proposed the ordinance, which would give deputies authority to enforce a ban on camping in public spaces. Sheriff

Dan Springer told commissioners the goal isn’t to criminalize homelessness.

“My intention here is to have the enforcement tool when needed—and if needed,” Springer said.

Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said urban camping in the county isn’t currently widespread.

“When we asked about how many people they thought they would have used this ordinance within the last year, they thought maybe one or two,” he said.

But commissioners say the concern is that it could change. Bozeman now requires a $25 monthly permit for people living in vehicles parked on public streets—a policy city leaders plan to re-evaluate in October.

MacFarlane said the majority of known camping spots in the county are subdivisions like Elk Grove, Quail Run, North Star, and Bridger View.

“We are not responding now because we have an enormous problem in the county,” he said, “but it’s easy to think we might in a couple of years.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, only two people spoke during public comment, offering very different perspectives.

“Let’s get Bozeman back to the beautiful and prideful city it once was and eradicate urban camping once and for all,” one person said.

“If we truly want to provide those sleeping outside with resources, then let’s make a commitment to do so,” another commenter added.

After the discussion, commissioners said the ordinance will come back for a second reading on July 15. If approved, it will go into effect at that point.

For Tate, the proposal is about preserving the sense of safety and community in her neighborhood.

“There are always kids down here unsupervised, and that’s the beauty of our neighborhood,” she said. “To just know that there are not strangers camped out here living down here is a big deal. I think it’s important to try and control that.”