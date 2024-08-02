Are bars downtown safe anymore? Woman who was victim of unprompted attack in Bozeman speaks out

BOZEMAN — Ashley Wallace was just enjoying a drink downtown last Friday at the Legion when her night took an unexpected turn, landing her in the hospital.

“For all of it to happen the way it happened. I don't understand, how anybody could do that to someone,” she says.

Ashley grew up in the Bozeman and Livingston areas. Her family has a fourth-generation ranch here. She tells me she’s always felt safe in Bozeman, until last Friday.

“We were not even in there for probably 5 minutes. Maybe?” says Ashley.

CASSIDY POWERS

After getting dinner, one of Ashley’s friends wanted to grab a drink at the American Legion.

“There was an empty barstool. When there’s an empty stool and there's only one, my friends usually let me take it, which is really nice," because Ashley has preexisting medical conditions and is still recovering from getting hit by a semi-truck in 2014.

Ashley tells me the next thing she remembers after sitting on the bar stool:

“I get shoved back. And I hit the ground. And my friends get me up pretty quickly. But as I'm up, really fast I get shoved down again."

Leaving her with bruises, broken nails, and a concussion. I called the American Legion, who confirmed the altercation that night, but, the employee I spoke to said his bouncers and bartenders resolved the situation within 10 seconds. But Ashley tells me what she remembers is still giving her nightmares.

WATCH RELATED: Annual police report shows Bozeman safest among Montana's cities

Annual Bozeman Police report shows Bozeman safest among Montana's bigger cities

“All I remember was looking as straight as I could and the shorter guy, he said to touch me. And that's when I felt somebody move my underwear,” she says.

Ashley tells me after the incident, she immediately called the police, but almost a week later, she’s still fighting to press charges.

Bozeman Police wouldn't discuss this case with me, but I did learn from Patrol Captain Hal Richardson that downtown is “perpetually active, particularly during events and weekends” and their “patrols are heavily focused around Main Street."

WATCH MORE: Police make 2nd attempted homicide arrest within 24 hours in Bozeman

Police make second attempted homicide arrest within 24 hours in Bozeman

Richardson tells me when police respond to altercations downtown, their first step is to break up the fight. Then they gather as much information from those involved, as well as witnesses, to decide if any citations or arrests should be made.

He tells me Bozeman Police want to prevent incidents like Ashley’s from occurring downtown, so there is a high likelihood someone could be cited, but police do have to have probable cause.

But Ashley says, “The fact that all we’re asking for is for them to be questioned and held accountable, it’s pretty crazy to me that we’re fighting this hard. And people, women, anybody, shouldn't go through something like this."