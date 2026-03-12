Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition reports landmark year, secures nearly $11 million in funding

BOZEMAN — A local behavioral health coalition is reporting a landmark year, announcing nearly $11 million in secured funding and seven new services launched in 2025.

The Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition released its 2025 Impact Report on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026, detailing the group's progress across Gallatin County and southwest Montana. The coalition brings together more than 28 partner organizations in the region.

One of the biggest milestones in 2025 was the opening of a 14-bed adult psychiatric inpatient unit at Bozeman Health. The unit supported 119 patients who needed acute psychiatric care close to home.

The year also saw the launch of addiction treatment services in Bozeman through Rimrock, Montana's largest addiction treatment provider. Those services include withdrawal management and intensive outpatient care.

Gallatin County launched an assisted outpatient treatment program backed by $1.5 million in federal funding, and a new shelter called Homeward Point opened its doors — housing 107 people on just its second night of operation.

Scott Mallory with the Montana Healthcare Foundation, stated in a release: "The Montana Healthcare Foundation believed from the beginning that Gallatin County had the community will and the right partners to build something lasting. What GBHC has achieved is a testament to what happens when organizations put collective community goals ahead of individual organizational territories and show up to work together year after year.”

Looking ahead, the coalition is pursuing crisis receiving and stabilization services and continuing to build out the Lighthouse Ranch Youth Behavioral Health Campus. That campus has raised $5.6 million of its $8.5 million goal.

The coalition is also advocating for a share of $300 million that the state of Montana is set to invest in its behavioral health system.

Other highlights from the report:

The coalition secured $10,946,812 in collaborative funding in 2024–2025, including:

$2,071,411 from Montana DPHHS Crisis Diversion Funding

$1,775,401 in Crisis Facility Infrastructure Funding

$1,500,000 SAMHSA AOT Grant

$5,600,000 in Lighthouse Ranch fundraising

Gallatin County allocated $100,000 in 2025 marijuana tax revenues to build out the Help Center's crisis call center, based on a recommendation from the GBHC Steering Committee



Gallatin County became the first county in Montana to implement automatic dispatch of a mobile crisis team for mental health crisis calls through 911. The Connections Health Solutions mobile crisis team operates 12/7/365 and began receiving Medicaid reimbursement in spring 2025.



Gallatin County launched an Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) program supported by $1.5 million in SAMHSA grant funding. The program provides court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for individuals with serious mental illness who have a history of treatment non-compliance, as a less restrictive alternative to commitment to the Montana State Hospital.

The full report is attached and will be available at gallatinmt.gov/gallatin-behavioral-health-coalition [gallatinmt.gov].

