Class B Tournament expected to bring 10,000 people, significant economic impact to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Class B State Basketball Tournament is kicking off in Bozeman on Thursday. It's the first time it will be held there since 2022.

The annual tournament, which includes a total of 16 boys and girls basketball teams, is happening through Saturday and is expected to bring nearly 10,000 people to Bozeman.

The Class B tournament is one of five tournaments Bozeman hosts each year, which total brings in $6 to $9 million of economic impact. Some of the biggest contributors are restaurants, taverns, gas stations, and hotels, according to the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce.

It’s expected to be an exciting weekend at MSU’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, according to Chair of Gallatin Valley Tournament Committee Kevin Black and CEO of Bozeman Chamber of Commerce Daryl Schliem.

“That’s the unique thing about Class B or Class C, is that you get an entire community turning out for these tournaments, which is pretty fun to watch,” said Black.

“I hope that we embrace, for the next three days, we embrace all of our guests coming in. Make them feel like home, and make them feel like family that would be here," said Schliem.

Black says there are still open volunteer spots for this weekend’s tournament. If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce.