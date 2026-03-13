Friday Headlines: March 13, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Mar. 13, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

'This is the worst': Truck drivers describe difficult driving conditions on I-90 caused by wind

Belgrade family is in need of a living donor kidney

MTN Investigates: Human trafficking, organized crime and massage parlors

Oil market sees its worst disruption ever as Iran war threatens supply

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Friday the 13th: Facts, History & Lore

🏛️ Origins & Superstitions

The Knights Templar Connection One of the most popular origin theories dates to October 13, 1307 — a Friday — when King Philip IV of France ordered the mass arrest (and eventual execution) of the powerful Knights Templar. Many historians cite this as the root of the day's ominous reputation. Biblical Roots Some trace the superstition to the Last Supper, where the 13th guest — Judas — betrayed Jesus. Christ was then crucified on a Friday, linking both the number and the day to misfortune. Norse Mythology In Viking lore, the trickster god Loki crashed a banquet in Valhalla as the uninvited 13th guest. His presence led to the death of Balder, the god of light — cementing 13 as cursed in Norse culture.

📖 Language & Culture

There's an Official Phobia for It The fear of Friday the 13th is called paraskevidekatriaphobia (or friggatriskaidekaphobia) — coined by psychotherapist Donald Dossey. It's a very real anxiety disorder for some people. Not Everyone Fears It In Spain and Greece, it's Tuesday the 13th that's considered unlucky. In Italy, the unlucky day is Friday the 17th — and the number 13 is actually considered lucky there! The Quatorzième Superstitious diners in Paris could historically hire a quatorzième — a professional "14th guest" — to avoid having 13 at the dinner table.

📅 Calendar Quirks

It Happens Every Year Friday the 13th occurs at least once and up to three times per year. It lands on any month where the 1st falls on a Sunday. In fact, 2026 (this very year!) is one of those rare years with three Friday the 13ths. The 13th Is Most Likely to Fall on a Friday Statistically, the 13th day of any month is more likely to fall on a Friday than any other day of the week in the Gregorian calendar.

🎬 Pop Culture

The Horror Franchise The 1980 film Friday the 13th introduced the world to Jason Voorhees and his iconic hockey mask, spawning one of the most successful horror franchises in cinema history — over a dozen films and counting. Alfred Hitchcock Was Born on a Friday the 13th The master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, was born on August 13, 1899 — a Friday. Spooky coincidence? You decide. Taylor Swift Considers 13 Her Lucky Number Pop superstar Taylor Swift was born on the 13th, first went #1 on the 13th, and has long embraced 13 as her lucky number — flipping the superstition on its head.

📰 Notable Historical Events on Friday the 13th

A Haunting List of Real Events Several notable disasters and tragedies have fallen on a Friday the 13th:

🏰 September 1940 – Buckingham Palace was bombed during WWII

✈️ October 1972 – A Chilean Air Force plane disappeared in the Andes

📉 October 13, 1989 – A mini stock market crash shook Wall Street

🚢 January 2012 – The Costa Concordia cruise ship sank off Italy, killing 30 people

🎤 September 1996 – Rapper Tupac Shakur died

The Economic Toll According to the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute, an estimated $800–$900 million in business is lost every Friday the 13th, as people avoid travel, major purchases, and important decisions.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

