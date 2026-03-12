Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

High Winds Shut Down Bridger Bowl, Avalanche Risk High in Backcountry

Bridger Bowl Closed
Bridger Bowl Facebook
Bridger Bowl Closed
AVALANCHE.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN — Strong winds swept through the region on Thursday, forcing Bridger Bowl Ski Area to close operations entirely for the day.

The closure likely sent eager skiers toward the backcountry, but officials are warning that doing so could be dangerous. According to Mark Staples, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, current avalanche conditions are dangerous due to the wind.

Staples explained that a weak layer of loose snow has already been present. Now, strong winds are blowing existing snow onto that layer, making avalanches highly likely.

“You can go out any day of the year,” Staples said. “The key is the terrain that you choose. And the simple way to deal with that is, slopes that are less than 30 degrees in steepness won’t slide. But there’s a catch. You don’t want to be underneath the steeper slope because sometimes you can trigger that from below.”

If you plan to head into the backcountry during these windy conditions, officials recommend carrying a shovel, probe, and beacon — and taking safety precautions seriously.

For more avalanche forecasts and condition updates, visit this link: https://www.mtavalanche.com

Local News
'This is the worst': Truck drivers describe driving in windy conditions on I-90
Esha Walia
Local News
High Winds Shut Down Bridger Bowl, Avalanche Risk High in Backcountry
Cassidy Powers
Local News
Local Belgrade family in need of a living donor kidney
Gabrielle Cleveland
Local News
Butte parade favorite Mesquite rehabbing from nail injury
Meagan Thompson
Montana News
Rare Yellowstone geyser erupts again after years of quiet
John Sherer
Local News
Gallatin coalition secures nearly $11M in behavioral health funding
MTN News

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader