High Winds Shut Down Bridger Bowl, Avalanche Risk High in Backcountry

BOZEMAN — Strong winds swept through the region on Thursday, forcing Bridger Bowl Ski Area to close operations entirely for the day.

The closure likely sent eager skiers toward the backcountry, but officials are warning that doing so could be dangerous. According to Mark Staples, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, current avalanche conditions are dangerous due to the wind.

Staples explained that a weak layer of loose snow has already been present. Now, strong winds are blowing existing snow onto that layer, making avalanches highly likely.

“You can go out any day of the year,” Staples said. “The key is the terrain that you choose. And the simple way to deal with that is, slopes that are less than 30 degrees in steepness won’t slide. But there’s a catch. You don’t want to be underneath the steeper slope because sometimes you can trigger that from below.”

If you plan to head into the backcountry during these windy conditions, officials recommend carrying a shovel, probe, and beacon — and taking safety precautions seriously.

For more avalanche forecasts and condition updates, visit this link: https://www.mtavalanche.com